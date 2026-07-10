Hungary to join European Public Prosecutor's office, EU Commission says

Hungary, ​which is ​on track ‌to get vital ​EU funds by showing it is ‌fighting corruption, will join the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO), the president of the European Commission ‌said on Friday.

"This is a ‌welcome step in the fight against fraud and corruption. The people of Hungary will ⁠now ​have ⁠a safeguard in place to ensure EU funds ⁠work in their interest," Ursula von ​der Leyen said in a statement.

Von der ⁠Leyen said in May that, following a ⁠meeting ​with Hungary's new prime minister, Peter Magyar, the EU would ⁠unlock €16.4 billion ($18.7 billion) of money for Budapest ⁠that ⁠had been previously withheld over concerns of corruption. ($1 = 0.8750 euros)

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