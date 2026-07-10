Hungary to join European Public Prosecutor's office, EU Commission says
Hungary is set to join the European Public Prosecutor's Office, a move aimed at combating corruption and ensuring EU funds are used in the country's best interest.
- Country:
- European Union
Hungary, which is on track to get vital EU funds by showing it is fighting corruption, will join the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO), the president of the European Commission said on Friday.
"This is a welcome step in the fight against fraud and corruption. The people of Hungary will now have a safeguard in place to ensure EU funds work in their interest," Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.
Von der Leyen said in May that, following a meeting with Hungary's new prime minister, Peter Magyar, the EU would unlock €16.4 billion ($18.7 billion) of money for Budapest that had been previously withheld over concerns of corruption. ($1 = 0.8750 euros)
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