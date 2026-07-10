Shein wins Chinese approval for Hong Kong IPO
China has approved Shein's highly anticipated Hong Kong IPO, clearing the way for the fast-fashion retailer's listing after failed attempts in New York and London.
- Country:
- China
China approved fast-fashion retailer Shein's long-awaited Hong Kong IPO on Friday, a notice posted on the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) website showed, clearing the way for a listing that failed in New York and London.
The online retailer has waited a year for the green light from Beijing for its IPO, which had to be cleared by the highest levels of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
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