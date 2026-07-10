Shein wins Chinese approval for Hong Kong IPO

China ​approved fast-fashion retailer Shein's long-awaited Hong ‌Kong IPO on Friday, a notice posted on the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) ‌website showed, clearing the way ‌for a listing that failed in New York and London.

The online retailer has ⁠waited ​a ⁠year for the green light from Beijing ⁠for its IPO, which had ​to be cleared by the highest levels ⁠of the ruling Chinese Communist ⁠Party, ​a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.