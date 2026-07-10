Ukraine's Strategic Strikes on Russian Vessels

Ukraine Struck Russian Vessels In The Sea Of Azov On Friday

In a strategic move, Ukraine targeted 13 Russian vessels in the Sea of Azov on Friday.

Among these were 10 tankers, as well as a dry cargo ship and a ferry, according to the commander of Ukraine's drone forces, Robert Brovdi.

Furthermore, Kyiv's forces targeted five power substations in Russia-occupied Crimea overnight, intensifying pressure on Moscow's military supply chains.