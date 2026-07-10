Ukraine's Strategic Strikes on Russian Vessels
Ukraine launched a targeted attack on 13 Russian vessels in the Sea of Azov, as part of its strategy to enforce a fuel crisis on Russian troops. The attack included 10 tankers, a dry cargo ship, and a ferry. Additionally, five power substations in Crimea were targeted.
In a strategic move, Ukraine targeted 13 Russian vessels in the Sea of Azov on Friday.
Among these were 10 tankers, as well as a dry cargo ship and a ferry, according to the commander of Ukraine's drone forces, Robert Brovdi.
Furthermore, Kyiv's forces targeted five power substations in Russia-occupied Crimea overnight, intensifying pressure on Moscow's military supply chains.