Annamalai's 'Drug-Free Tamil Nadu' Debut: A New Political Chapter Begins

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai made his way to Coimbatore on Sunday, setting the stage for the inaugural conference of his new political organization, 'We the Leaders'. The conference, dubbed the 'Drug-Free Pollachi Awareness Conference', took place in Pollachi and is part of their broader campaign for a drug-free Tamil Nadu.

Amar Prasad Reddy, a notable supporter and former state secretary of the Tamil Nadu BJP, emphasized the unique nature of this gathering, which unfolds without formal invitations or special VIP arrangements. Reddy expressed his excitement about the grassroots nature of this event, underscoring that it had no such traditional fanfare linked to political events.

The conference is anticipated to serve as a key platform for Annamalai to elaborate on the organization’s anti-drug campaign and outline his political ambitions for Tamil Nadu. Annamalai’s political pivot comes after resigning from BJP, as does the support of other key figures like Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Karu Nagarajan.