Ukraine's Bold Naval Strikes: A Week of High-Seas Tensions

Ukraine has intensified its naval confrontation with Russia, reportedly hitting 14 vessels on Sunday alone, as part of a series of strikes targeting Russian maritime operations.

The report, shared by drone forces commander Robert Brovdi on Telegram, identified the targets as comprising 10 tankers and 4 ferries. He claimed that Ukraine has struck a total of 90 Russian vessels over the past seven days.

However, Reuters has not been able to independently verify this report, reflecting the ongoing complexities and tensions in the region.