Ukraine's Bold Naval Strikes: A Week of High-Seas Tensions

In a daring series of attacks, Ukraine reportedly targeted 14 Russian ships, including 10 tankers and 4 ferries. According to the drone forces commander Robert Brovdi on Telegram, Ukraine has struck a total of 90 Russian vessels in the past week. This claim has not been independently verified by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukraine Struck Russian Vessels On Sunday | Updated: 12-07-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 12:59 IST
Ukraine's Bold Naval Strikes: A Week of High-Seas Tensions
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Ukraine has intensified its naval confrontation with Russia, reportedly hitting 14 vessels on Sunday alone, as part of a series of strikes targeting Russian maritime operations.

The report, shared by drone forces commander Robert Brovdi on Telegram, identified the targets as comprising 10 tankers and 4 ferries. He claimed that Ukraine has struck a total of 90 Russian vessels over the past seven days.

However, Reuters has not been able to independently verify this report, reflecting the ongoing complexities and tensions in the region.

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