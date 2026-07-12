Ukraine's Bold Naval Strikes: A Week of High-Seas Tensions
In a daring series of attacks, Ukraine reportedly targeted 14 Russian ships, including 10 tankers and 4 ferries. According to the drone forces commander Robert Brovdi on Telegram, Ukraine has struck a total of 90 Russian vessels in the past week. This claim has not been independently verified by Reuters.
Ukraine has intensified its naval confrontation with Russia, reportedly hitting 14 vessels on Sunday alone, as part of a series of strikes targeting Russian maritime operations.
The report, shared by drone forces commander Robert Brovdi on Telegram, identified the targets as comprising 10 tankers and 4 ferries. He claimed that Ukraine has struck a total of 90 Russian vessels over the past seven days.
However, Reuters has not been able to independently verify this report, reflecting the ongoing complexities and tensions in the region.
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