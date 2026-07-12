A Tribute to Senator Lindsey Graham
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his condolences for the passing of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham. Trump praised Graham as one of the greatest senators and a true American patriot, emphasizing his tireless work and significant contributions. Graham's legacy will be deeply missed, Trump noted in a post on Truth Social.
On Sunday, former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed heartfelt condolences following the passing of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham.
In a statement made on Truth Social, Trump acclaimed Graham as one of the most remarkable individuals and senators he had ever encountered. He highlighted Graham's relentless dedication and commitment as a quintessential American patriot.
Trump remarked that Graham's death was a significant loss and his impactful legacy would be profoundly missed by many.