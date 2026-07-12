A Tribute to Senator Lindsey Graham

Us President Donald Trump Offered His Condolences For The Death Of Us Senator Lindsey Graham On Sunday Senator Lindsey Graham

On Sunday, former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed heartfelt condolences following the passing of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham.

In a statement made on Truth Social, Trump acclaimed Graham as one of the most remarkable individuals and senators he had ever encountered. He highlighted Graham's relentless dedication and commitment as a quintessential American patriot.

Trump remarked that Graham's death was a significant loss and his impactful legacy would be profoundly missed by many.