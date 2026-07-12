Drone Incursion: Ukrainian Strike on Russian Tanker

A Ukrainian drone has reportedly targeted a Russian tanker navigating the Azov-Black Sea Canal, according to Yury Slyusar, the governor of Russia's Rostov region. The incident, announced on a messaging app, saw a fire erupt from the attack, which was swiftly brought under control.

Slyusar confirmed that there was no danger of an oil spill since the vessel was empty at the time. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The governor also noted that the tanker attack forms part of a broader Ukrainian strategy to hinder fuel supplies to Russian forces and cut off support to Crimea.

Military sources suggest over 40 Russian tankers have been targeted in the Sea of Azov recently. This aggressive campaign underscores Ukraine's intensified focus on damaging logistics and energy infrastructure in the Crimea region, which has led to fuel shortages and a state of emergency declaration on the peninsula.