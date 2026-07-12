Harish Rao's Fiery Critique: Accusations Fly Over Kaleshwaram Project

BRS leader Harish Rao criticized Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's comments on the Kaleshwaram irrigation issue, comparing it to a 'psycho mindset'. Rao accused Reddy of diverting attention from farmers' irrigation needs while contrasting his leadership with former CM KCR. Reddy alleged irregularities in a previous project execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 12:56 IST
Harish Rao's Fiery Critique: Accusations Fly Over Kaleshwaram Project
BRS leader Harish Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a scathing address, BRS leader Harish Rao lashed out at Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, likening his comments on the Kaleshwaram irrigation issue to a 'psycho mindset'. Rao condemned the aggressive language used by Reddy, drawing parallels between his remarks and the grim mindset of Raju Kumar, the accused in a horrific murder case.

Rao criticized Reddy's statements about 'blood on crops' and alleged that the Chief Minister's rhetoric was a tactic to sidestep the pressing issue of water supply for farmers. Comparing Reddy to his predecessor, former CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Rao highlighted KCR's sacrifices during the formation of Telangana, emphasizing he pursued the state's creation without violence.

Responding to claims of mismanagement and irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, Reddy stated that the government has engaged experts to evaluate the project and will act based on their reports. The debate has intensified as both sides spar over the leadership handling of the state's irrigation challenges.

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