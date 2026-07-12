Harish Rao's Fiery Critique: Accusations Fly Over Kaleshwaram Project

In a scathing address, BRS leader Harish Rao lashed out at Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, likening his comments on the Kaleshwaram irrigation issue to a 'psycho mindset'. Rao condemned the aggressive language used by Reddy, drawing parallels between his remarks and the grim mindset of Raju Kumar, the accused in a horrific murder case.

Rao criticized Reddy's statements about 'blood on crops' and alleged that the Chief Minister's rhetoric was a tactic to sidestep the pressing issue of water supply for farmers. Comparing Reddy to his predecessor, former CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Rao highlighted KCR's sacrifices during the formation of Telangana, emphasizing he pursued the state's creation without violence.

Responding to claims of mismanagement and irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, Reddy stated that the government has engaged experts to evaluate the project and will act based on their reports. The debate has intensified as both sides spar over the leadership handling of the state's irrigation challenges.