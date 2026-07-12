Allegations Fly: BJP Accused of 'Murdering Democracy' in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress leader Jebi Mather criticized the BJP for allegedly trying to undermine democracy in Jammu and Kashmir similar to strategies used in other states. The accusation followed claims by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah that BJP offered large sums and ministerial positions to JKNC MLAs for party-switching.
- Country:
- India
In a series of sharp criticisms, Congress leader Jebi Mather on Sunday took aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over allegations of undermining democratic processes in Jammu and Kashmir. This accusation follows similar patterns observed in states like Assam, Punjab, and Maharashtra, according to Mather.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah disclosed on Saturday that the BJP had attempted to sway a Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) legislator with promises of Rs 20-30 crore and a ministerial role. Abdullah commended the MLA for rejecting the overture and notifying him of the indecent proposal.
Backing Abdullah's claims, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary lambasted the BJP for allegedly building its political strategies on deception. Choudhary emphasized that these revelations invite public introspection on the BJP's objectives in the region. He reflected on the legitimacy of the current National Conference government, elected under the laws established by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.
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