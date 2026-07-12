Escalation at Hormuz: U.S.-Iran Tensions Surge as Strikes Intensify

Us And Iranian Forces Exchanged Heavy Missile And Drone Assaults With Tehran Targeting Us Facilities In States Across The Gulf On Sunday And Saying It Had Again Closed The Vital Strait Of Hormuz A Series Of Attacks Between The Us And Iran Over The Past Several Days Led President Donald Trump To Declare The End Of A Ceasefire Meant To Halt The Fighting That The Us And Israel Began On February

Amidst rising tensions, U.S. and Iranian forces exchanged missile and drone attacks, with Tehran closing the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global energy route. The exchanges followed multiple attacks on commercial ships, escalating the ongoing conflict that started in February and prompting President Trump to end a ceasefire.

Iranian forces targeted U.S. ally bases in Jordan and Kuwait, significantly expanding their assault range. The assaults led to a series of U.S. retaliatory strikes aimed at impairing Iran's military capabilities in the Gulf. The strait's closure threatens global energy supplies, with Iran demanding an end to U.S. presence.

Negotiations continue as countries like Qatar and Oman mediate. Despite recent diplomatic agreements, the latest surge in hostilities raises skepticism over lasting peace. Iran's leadership remains vocally assertive, underscoring the geopolitical stakes and pointing to further potential economic consequences, particularly ahead of U.S. elections.