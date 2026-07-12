Escalating Crisis: BYC Alleges Death Squad Killing in Balochistan

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee claims a 20-year-old student was killed by 'death squads' in Balochistan, highlighting a persistent human rights crisis. The incident reflects ongoing violence and insecurity in the region, urging international intervention. Concerns grow over enforced disappearances and targeted killings affecting ordinary civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 14:00 IST
Escalating Crisis: BYC Alleges Death Squad Killing in Balochistan
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has claimed that a 20-year-old student from Balochistan's Khuzdar district was killed by what it referred to as 'death squads.' The incident, according to The Balochistan Post, occurred in the Moola area of Khuzdar, identifying the victim as Kamran Baloch, an FSc student and son of Lal Baksh.

The BYC contends that Kamran was a deliberate target, reflecting a broader and intensifying trend of violence against the ethnic Baloch population. They argue this killing signifies a deepening human rights crisis in Balochistan, with a sustained increase in violence reportedly leaving numerous families mourning the loss of loved ones. This violence has intensified fear and insecurity throughout the province, with alleged targeted killings, extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, and staged encounters contributing to a pervasive atmosphere of uncertainty.

The Committee has called on the international community, including the United Nations and human rights organizations, to urgently address what it describes as an escalating human rights situation in Balochistan. As reported by The Balochistan Post, the violence affects people across all societal sectors, exacerbated by ongoing enforced disappearances and the looming threat of arbitrary arrests. These issues have destabilized the region, undermining efforts to restore peace and trust in state institutions.

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