Typhoon Bavi Unleashes Chaos Across Eastern China

Typhoon Bavi, this year's most formidable storm to batter mainland China, unleashed torrential rain and fierce winds on the eastern coast on Sunday, challenging the nation's capacity to manage extreme weather conditions.

As Bavi transitioned into a tropical storm by Sunday morning, forecasters alerted about its potential for delivering prolonged rainfall across the eastern and northern regions of the country. Significant evacuations took place, particularly in Zhejiang province, a key economic and tech hub, ahead of the storm's onslaught which made landfall at Yuhuan and Yueqing.

In the aftermath, local residents faced challenges like uprooted trees and severe flooding. The storm also led to massive transport disruptions, impacting flights and train services. Experts caution more unpredictable weather, with Typhoon Bavi serving as a stark reminder of the increasing threats driven by climate change.