Lindsey Graham: From Trump Critic to Loyal Ally, A Senate Legacy

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, a notable Republican and fervent supporter of former President Donald Trump, has died at the age of 71. The South Carolina politician passed away due to a "brief and sudden illness," as per his office's announcement on Sunday via X. Reports suggest emergency services attended to a cardiac arrest incident at his residence in Capitol Hill on Saturday night.

Graham recently returned from a diplomatic visit to Ukraine and was slated to appear on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday. Trump's tribute hailed Graham as "one of the greatest people and senators" he had ever met, acknowledging his steadfast patriotism.

Despite beginning as a vocal opponent during the 2016 presidential campaign, Graham evolved into one of Trump's closest allies, although he occasionally expressed dissent, particularly regarding the pardon of Capitol rioters. An advocate for defense, Graham supported key geopolitical stances involving Israel and Ukraine and was critical of Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukraine's President Zelenskiy were among those emphasizing Graham's impactful international diplomacy.