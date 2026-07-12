Delhi BJP Slams Kejriwal's Religious Engagement as 'Political Theatrics'

Delhi's political climate heated up as BJP President Harsh Malhotra launched a fierce verbal attack against AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of political opportunism through the lens of religion. Malhotra termed Kejriwal a 'political Hindu,' criticizing the recent 'Sundarkand Path' event as mere theatrics.

In a statement to ANI, Malhotra accused Kejriwal of resorting to religious performances to gain an electoral edge, noting his past skeptical stance on such rituals. These comments came after Kejriwal and other AAP leaders attended a religious gathering at Japanese Park, sparking political controversy.

While the BJP labeled the events a 'charade,' AAP leader Sanjeev Jha defended the gathering, suggesting it was meant to preserve religious authenticity against exploitation. As the debate spiraled, each party stood firm, marking a clear division in the capital's political battleground.