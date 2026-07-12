Internal Strife Threatens Congress's Position in Punjab Ahead of Assembly Polls

Punjab BJP leader Fatehjung Singh Bajwa criticizes Congress for its internal differences, predicting a poor performance in upcoming assembly polls. He suggests Congress's own members are to blame for the disarray, while party leaders deny any discord, emphasizing unity as key for election success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 16:10 IST
Internal Strife Threatens Congress's Position in Punjab Ahead of Assembly Polls
BJP leader Fatehjung Singh Bajwa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Punjab BJP leader Fatehjung Singh Bajwa has launched a sharp critique of the Congress party, highlighting reports of internal disagreements as a factor that could hinder their performance in the state’s imminent assembly elections. Bajwa boldly proclaimed, "given the current situation in Punjab, the Congress is no longer even in the race" to secure victory in the polls, suggesting that retaining the 18 seats they previously held would be a major achievement.

Bajwa, who has previously been associated with the Congress, added, "I have been in the Congress. The Congress is a party that faces no threat from external enemies. Its own members tear each other apart." He further claimed that even Congress's own leaders have acknowledged compromises within the party, specifically mentioning speculation about Raja Warring's alleged dealings with Bhagwant Mann.

In contrast, AICC General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel countered Bajwa's assertions, stating there is "no resentment" within the party. At the same time, party figure Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa underscored the necessity of unity for electoral success while advising against compromised leadership. The controversy follows disagreements over the decision to retain Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as the state unit head, despite some factions supporting former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for the role.

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