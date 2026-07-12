EAGLE Force Swoops on Hyderabad Bus, Seizes 41 kg of Ganja

The EAGLE Force of Telangana Police intercepted 41.01 kg of ganja from a private bus in Hyderabad, apprehending three suspects while two others remain at large. The narcotics operation hints at a persistent smuggling network from Odisha. Further investigations continue as similar cases unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 16:12 IST
EAGLE Force Swoops on Hyderabad Bus, Seizes 41 kg of Ganja
EAGLE Force held three (Photo/EAGLE Force). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force of the Telangana Police seized an astounding 41.01 kilograms of ganja from a private bus in Hyderabad. The operation, conducted by the Rachakonda Narcotics Police Station in collaboration with the Regional Narcotics Control Cell, Khammam, resulted in the apprehension of three individuals, identified as Laxman Kurami, Komala Khil, and Bubu Madakami, all from Odisha.

The ganja, with an estimated market value of Rs 20.5 lakh, was discovered on a vehicle operated by Baba Bholonath Travels, registered in Odisha. In addition to the narcotics, officials also confiscated the bus and four mobile devices. Authorities have initiated a manhunt for two others linked to the case—Nubin from Malkangiri, Odisha, and an unidentified receiver in Hyderabad.

This incident marks the third such case in recent months involving private bus staff allegedly smuggling ganja. In a related operation, the EAGLE Force, along with NCB Raipur, dismantled an interstate drug trafficking network, seizing 385 kilograms of ganja near the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border. Officials are urging private bus operators to prevent the misuse of their vehicles for illegal activities as investigations continue.

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