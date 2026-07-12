Tragic Landslide in Wayanad Claims Eight Lives as Search Concludes

The search operation for the Wayanad landslide victims has concluded with the recovery of Vikram Rana's body, bringing the death toll to eight. The Kerala government has announced financial aid for the victims' families, and an expert committee is set to investigate the accident's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 19:24 IST
Tragic Landslide in Wayanad Claims Eight Lives as Search Concludes
The last person missing following the Kalladi landslide has been found. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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On Sunday, rescue teams recovered the body of Vikram Rana, the last missing victim of the landslide that devastated Kalladi in Wayanad, officials confirmed. This marks the conclusion of a massive search operation spanning six days, with the total death toll reaching eight.

Vikram Rana, a construction manager employed by Dileep Buildcon, was identified as the final casualty. His body was initially moved to Vythiri Taluk Government Hospital for preliminary procedures and then transferred to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for embalming after a post-mortem examination.

The Kerala government announced a financial package, awarding Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of those who perished in the tragic event. Additionally, injured survivors will receive medical treatment assistance up to Rs 2 lakh. An expert committee has been appointed to investigate the incident's cause, focusing on potential violations by the contractor and adherence to environmental clearances.

The accident, which buried a significant portion of the tunnel construction site under debris, occurred on July 7. Meanwhile, rescue teams previously recovered another victim, Rajesh, from the Meenachipuzha river, confirming the effort's comprehensive scope. (ANI)

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