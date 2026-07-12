England Struggles in Red-Ball Cricket: McCullum Axed

Brendon McCullum has been removed as England's head test coach after notable recent defeats, including a 4-1 Ashes loss in Australia. Under scrutiny for both team performance and dressing-room culture, McCullum, while successful in some respects, has agreed to continue as head coach for the men's white-ball teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brendon Mccullum Has Been Sacked As Head Coach Of Englands Test Team After Four Years In The Role | Updated: 12-07-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 19:18 IST
England Struggles in Red-Ball Cricket: McCullum Axed
Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum has been relieved from his position as England's head test coach after four years, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced.

Appointed in 2022 after Ben Stokes became captain, McCullum was recognized for his transformative 'Bazball' strategy but faced criticism following England’s recent defeats, including a 4-1 Ashes series loss.

Continuing as head coach for England’s white-ball teams until 2027, McCullum stated he respects the ECB's decision, amid ongoing discussions about team culture and preparation.

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