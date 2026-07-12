U.S. Senator and Trump Ally, Lindsey Graham, Passes Away at 71

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican and close ally of Donald Trump, died at 71 after a sudden illness. His death impacts Senate dynamics, though not control. Known for supporting Ukraine and Israel, he once opposed and later supported Trump. His passing prompts questions on his Senate seat's succession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us Senator Lindsey Graham | Updated: 12-07-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 19:06 IST
U.S. Senator and Trump Ally, Lindsey Graham, Passes Away at 71
Lindsey Graham

United States Senator Lindsey Graham, recognized as a fervent supporter of former President Donald Trump, has passed away at 71, following a brief illness, his office confirmed on Sunday. Media reports indicate a cardiac emergency at his Washington residence on Saturday.

Graham's death, while affecting a reliable Republican vote in Senate, does not alter the current balance of power since South Carolina remains a Republican stronghold. His passing occurs amidst health concerns of another senior Republican, Senator Mitch McConnell.

Governor Henry McMaster will appoint a temporary replacement for Graham's Senate seat, with subsequent expedited primaries for the November general election. Graham, known for his defense advocacy and support of Ukraine and Israel, had a complex relationship with Trump, evolving from critic to loyalist.

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