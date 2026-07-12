U.S. Senator and Trump Ally, Lindsey Graham, Passes Away at 71

United States Senator Lindsey Graham, recognized as a fervent supporter of former President Donald Trump, has passed away at 71, following a brief illness, his office confirmed on Sunday. Media reports indicate a cardiac emergency at his Washington residence on Saturday.

Graham's death, while affecting a reliable Republican vote in Senate, does not alter the current balance of power since South Carolina remains a Republican stronghold. His passing occurs amidst health concerns of another senior Republican, Senator Mitch McConnell.

Governor Henry McMaster will appoint a temporary replacement for Graham's Senate seat, with subsequent expedited primaries for the November general election. Graham, known for his defense advocacy and support of Ukraine and Israel, had a complex relationship with Trump, evolving from critic to loyalist.