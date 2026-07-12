Epic Showdowns and Stunning Victories: A Week in Sports

This past week in sports was filled with riveting competitions and significant headlines that captivated fans worldwide. In Major League Baseball, Esmerlyn Valdez was the hero for the Pittsburgh Pirates, smashing a crucial grand slam to secure a narrow win over the Milwaukee Brewers, achieving an impressive six RBIs.

In tennis, Linda Noskova triumphed over Karolina Muchova in an all-Czech Wimbledon final, continuing the Czech Republic's domination on the grass courts. Meanwhile, FIFA is contemplating expanding the World Cup to include 64 teams by 2030, a move that could bring more global representation to the event.

Soccer fans witnessed England and Argentina advancing to the World Cup semi-finals, while Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers expressed his desire to stay with the team amid trade rumors. Additionally, Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback was marred by a knee injury, cutting his return short.