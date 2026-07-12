Epic Showdowns and Stunning Victories: A Week in Sports

The week in sports saw thrilling victories, dramatic matches, and significant developments across various events. From Esmerlyn Valdez's grand slam helping the Pirates defeat the Brewers, to FIFA contemplating a World Cup expansion, sports enthusiasts have witnessed excitement. Tennis and soccer finals added to the week’s sports fervor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 22:25 IST
Epic Showdowns and Stunning Victories: A Week in Sports
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This past week in sports was filled with riveting competitions and significant headlines that captivated fans worldwide. In Major League Baseball, Esmerlyn Valdez was the hero for the Pittsburgh Pirates, smashing a crucial grand slam to secure a narrow win over the Milwaukee Brewers, achieving an impressive six RBIs.

In tennis, Linda Noskova triumphed over Karolina Muchova in an all-Czech Wimbledon final, continuing the Czech Republic's domination on the grass courts. Meanwhile, FIFA is contemplating expanding the World Cup to include 64 teams by 2030, a move that could bring more global representation to the event.

Soccer fans witnessed England and Argentina advancing to the World Cup semi-finals, while Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers expressed his desire to stay with the team amid trade rumors. Additionally, Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback was marred by a knee injury, cutting his return short.

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