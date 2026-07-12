Lindsey Graham: From Trump Critic to Stalwart Ally

Senator Lindsey Graham, a steadfast ally of Donald Trump, has passed away at 71 following a sudden heart attack. His death, though not affecting Senate control, leaves a significant gap in Trump's support. A staunch advocate for Ukraine and Israel, Graham's political legacy is marked by his influential Senate roles and transformation from a Trump critic to ally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 22:10 IST
Lindsey Graham: From Trump Critic to Stalwart Ally
Lindsey Graham
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, once a fierce critic who became one of Donald Trump's closest allies, has died at 71 from a sudden heart attack, his office announced Sunday.

Known for his staunch support of Israel and Ukraine, Graham's passing occurs amid significant political maneuverings as South Carolina prepares to fill his Senate seat under state law.

Graham's career evolved from a harsh Trump critic to an influential supporter, marked by his leadership roles in Senate judiciary and budgetary committees.

TRENDING

1
Johor Elections: A Test of Unity for Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition

Johor Elections: A Test of Unity for Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition

Global
2
Apple Sues OpenAI: The Battle for AI Hardware Heats Up

Apple Sues OpenAI: The Battle for AI Hardware Heats Up

Global
3
Trump's Controversial Ousting at the Federal Election Agency

Trump's Controversial Ousting at the Federal Election Agency

Global
4
Controversy Over Trump Administration's Shake-Up of Election Agency

Controversy Over Trump Administration's Shake-Up of Election Agency

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Digital Violence Against Women Emerges as Major Risk to MENAAP's Economic Transformation

OECD Maps Malta's Skills Future with 30 Reforms to Boost Growth, Talent and Investment

The Next Global Health Crisis Is Already Here and It Is Drug-Resistant

AI in African Higher Education: Innovation’s Promise, Inequality’s Warning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026