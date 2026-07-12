Lindsey Graham: From Trump Critic to Stalwart Ally

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, once a fierce critic who became one of Donald Trump's closest allies, has died at 71 from a sudden heart attack, his office announced Sunday.

Known for his staunch support of Israel and Ukraine, Graham's passing occurs amid significant political maneuverings as South Carolina prepares to fill his Senate seat under state law.

Graham's career evolved from a harsh Trump critic to an influential supporter, marked by his leadership roles in Senate judiciary and budgetary committees.