Lindsey Graham: From Trump Critic to Stalwart Ally
Senator Lindsey Graham, a steadfast ally of Donald Trump, has passed away at 71 following a sudden heart attack. His death, though not affecting Senate control, leaves a significant gap in Trump's support. A staunch advocate for Ukraine and Israel, Graham's political legacy is marked by his influential Senate roles and transformation from a Trump critic to ally.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, once a fierce critic who became one of Donald Trump's closest allies, has died at 71 from a sudden heart attack, his office announced Sunday.
Known for his staunch support of Israel and Ukraine, Graham's passing occurs amid significant political maneuverings as South Carolina prepares to fill his Senate seat under state law.
Graham's career evolved from a harsh Trump critic to an influential supporter, marked by his leadership roles in Senate judiciary and budgetary committees.
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