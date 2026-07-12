Tensions Escalate Over Strait of Hormuz: US and Iran at Loggerheads

President Trump refutes Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions. In a recent interview, Trump revealed broken negotiations with Iran after alleged military strikes. US Central Command maintains the strait is open, contrary to Iranian claims of closure, highlighting persistent geopolitical friction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 21:42 IST
Tensions Escalate Over Strait of Hormuz: US and Iran at Loggerheads
US President Donald Trump (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump has refuted Iranian assertions of control over the Strait of Hormuz, despite recent military escalations involving the U.S. in the region. In a candid interview on NBC's Meet the Press, President Trump indicated a breakdown in diplomatic engagements with Iran, following alleged Iranian military actions against a commercial vessel.

President Trump outlined a near breakthrough in discussions, supposedly secured on Saturday, where Iranian officials reportedly agreed to significant reductions in nuclear and military activities. "We had reached an agreement yesterday with them – a perfect deal, with no nuclear threats or military activities," Trump stated, lamenting that negotiations fell apart shortly after.

Characterizing the Iranian leadership harshly, Trump expressed skepticism about their intentions. He confirmed U.S. military responses to what he called renewed Iranian provocations. Despite Iranian claims, Trump assured that the vital Strait of Hormuz remains open. CENTCOM has also disputed Iran's narrative, reiterating that the strait remains accessible and under no Iranian control.

Countering this, Iranian authorities maintain that the strait is closed following "illegal" U.S. military activities. The Persian Gulf Strait Authority has stipulated that future transits will require authorization once stability returns. Both sides remain entrenched in their viewpoints, signifying continued geopolitical strife in this crucial maritime zone.

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