PDP's Iltija Mufti Raises Concerns as She's Placed Under House Arrest

Iltija Mufti, a PDP leader, claims she and her mother, Mehbooba Mufti, are under house arrest before 'Martyrs Day.' She questions the J&K administration's 'normalcy' claims and highlights illegal constructions harming Pahalgam's environment. Her sister, Irtiqa, who isn't political, also faced restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 22:55 IST
PDP's Iltija Mufti Raises Concerns as She's Placed Under House Arrest
People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti (Photo/@IltijaMufti_). Image Credit: ANI
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On Sunday, Iltija Mufti, a prominent leader of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), asserted that she and her mother, Mehbooba Mufti, have been subjected to house arrest just before 'Martyrs Day.' Her comments, posted on the social media platform X, challenge the Jammu and Kashmir administration's narrative of 'normalcy' in the region.

In an inflammatory post, Iltija Mufti highlighted the alleged involvement of local authorities in suppressing political dissent. 'This is the so-called normalcy they boast about in Kashmir?' she questioned. Her sister, Irtiqa Mufti, who holds no political affiliations, also expressed her bafflement at the detainment, asking why she, not being a political figure, was placed under house arrest on July 12, a day before 'Martyrs Day.'

Furthermore, Iltija raised significant environmental concerns about illegal construction activities in Pahalgam, an ecologically sensitive area. She alleged that a 'mafia' has been facilitating unauthorized hotel constructions that encroach upon flood channels and forest land. Her posts drew attention to the potential long-term environmental impacts on Kashmir due to these activities.

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