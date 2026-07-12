PDP Appeals for Swift Compensation After Anantnag's Destructive Cloudburst

In the aftermath of a devastating cloudburst in Chitergull, South Kashmir, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) has pressed for urgent compensation for affected locals. The state Secretary, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, emphasized the immediate need for the Jammu and Kashmir government to evaluate and address the impact on road infrastructure and agricultural losses.

Wani, during a visit by the PDP delegation to the disaster site, highlighted the significant damage to road connectivity and called for prompt relief initiatives. The local Horticulture Department has commenced damage assessments of the affected orchards, seeking to aid residents whose livelihoods have been threatened.

Emergency response teams have been deployed by the district administration to manage the crisis. Residents, whose homes and fields were inundated, are calling for swift government compensation. Manzoor Ahmad Khan, a local victim, recounted the tragic flooding and its destructive effect on the community’s agriculture-based economy.