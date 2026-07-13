Mitch McConnell's Recovery Journey: A Senator's Determination

U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell will not return to the Senate due to ongoing recovery from a fall and pneumonia. Despite frustration, he follows doctors' advice. Focusing on physical therapy, McConnell remains in touch with legislative staff, working on key issues while recovering at a rehabilitation center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 04:01 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 04:01 IST
Mitch McConnell's Recovery Journey: A Senator's Determination
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell has announced that he will not be rejoining the Senate as it resumes on Monday, citing ongoing recovery from a fall and pneumonia.

The 84-year-old senator stated that although the situation frustrates him, his return must be delayed upon medical advice. He is currently in a rehabilitation facility.

While absent from the public eye since mid-June, McConnell continues to engage with legislative staff on significant issues, despite being unable to participate physically on the Senate floor.

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