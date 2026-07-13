Controversial Relocation Plans for Historic Kolkata Airport Mosque

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar announced the relocation of a century-old mosque near Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport runway, citing it as a barrier to airport expansion and security. The move, supported by BJP leaders, aims to address long-standing infrastructural and safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 12:34 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 12:34 IST
Controversial Relocation Plans for Historic Kolkata Airport Mosque
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial announcement, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has declared plans to relocate a historic mosque near the runway of Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport. Alleging past governmental inaction due to 'appeasement politics,' Majumdar stated that the shifting of the mosque is crucial for expanding airport facilities and enhancing security measures.

The decision has drawn comments from various political figures. West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh questioned the mosque's current placement within the operational zone, claiming that recent developments have already halted prayers at the site. He suggested that such changes would facilitate necessary runway extension work, paving the way for smoother airport operations.

Furthermore, BJP leader Keya Ghosh voiced concerns over passenger safety, arguing that the mosque's proximity to airport areas poses risks. The BJP-led state government maintains that the relocation is urgent, given the mosque's interference with modernizing airport capabilities, including the installation of advanced Instrument Landing Systems to manage dense winter fog conditions.

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