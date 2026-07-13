TMC Clashes with BJP over Bankra Mosque Relocation Plan at Kolkata Airport

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) opposes BJP's plan to relocate the historic Bankra Mosque within Kolkata Airport premises, citing concerns over forced actions against minority sentiments. BJP argues relocation is vital for safety and development, while TMC demands consensus-driven solutions, highlighting escalating political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 12:25 IST
TMC Clashes with BJP over Bankra Mosque Relocation Plan at Kolkata Airport
TMC MP Sougata Roy (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sougata Roy has voiced strong opposition to the proposed relocation of the Bankra Mosque at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, urging a solution that involves the local Muslim community's consent. The TMC accuses the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of employing coercive measures under the guise of security to remove the mosque.

Roy challenges BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's rationale, stating the move is unrelated to passenger safety and aimed at extending the runway. He warns of potential protests from residents and calls for dialogue to address community fears. The mosque, over 130 years old, lies within 165 meters of the airport's secondary runway, with aviation authorities citing it as an obstacle.

The BJP defends the relocation as a crucial step for developmental and safety enhancements, criticizing past governments for inaction due to appeasement politics. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar asserts that the move addresses longstanding issues, while BJP leader Keya Ghosh emphasizes security concerns near the mosque site, which has reportedly ceased prayers.

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