Nayib Bukele Secures 2027 Presidential Nomination

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has been nominated by his ruling Nuevas Ideas party for the 2027 presidential election. This follows legal changes that permit him to run for a third term. The decision was announced by the party late on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 17:24 IST
Nayib Bukele Secures 2027 Presidential Nomination
Nayib Bukele
  • Country:
  • El Salvador

President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador has officially been nominated by his party, Nuevas Ideas, to run in the 2027 presidential election.

The party's announcement comes after recent legal changes that allow Bukele to seek a third term, a move that has sparked discussion on the constitutional implications.

The nomination was confirmed by the party on Sunday, highlighting the continued support for Bukele within the ruling political group.

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