Ukrainian Drone Offensive: Striking Russia's Maritime Stronghold

Ukrainian drones executed a successful strike on 11 Russian vessels in the Sea of Azov overnight, as confirmed by Kyiv's drone forces commander on Tuesday.

In a statement released via Telegram, Commander Robert Brovdi detailed that the operation targeted five tankers, five dry cargo vessels, and one tugboat.

These latest hits bring the total number of vessels struck over the past nine days to an impressive 116, showcasing the escalating military prowess of Ukraine's drone fleet in their maritime engagements.