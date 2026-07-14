Ukrainian Drone Offensive: Striking Russia's Maritime Stronghold

Ukrainian drones successfully targeted 11 Russian vessels in the Sea of Azov overnight, according to Kyiv's drone forces commander, Robert Brovdi. The targets comprised five tankers, five dry cargo vessels, and a tugboat. This offensive marks a total of 116 vessels hit over the past nine days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 13:18 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 13:18 IST
Ukrainian Drone Offensive: Striking Russia's Maritime Stronghold
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian drones executed a successful strike on 11 Russian vessels in the Sea of Azov overnight, as confirmed by Kyiv's drone forces commander on Tuesday.

In a statement released via Telegram, Commander Robert Brovdi detailed that the operation targeted five tankers, five dry cargo vessels, and one tugboat.

These latest hits bring the total number of vessels struck over the past nine days to an impressive 116, showcasing the escalating military prowess of Ukraine's drone fleet in their maritime engagements.

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