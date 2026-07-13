Sea of Azov Shipping Restrictions Raise Security Concerns, Impact Wheat Market

The Sea of Azov, a vital route for Russia's grain exports, faced restrictions following recent Ukrainian attacks on commercial vessels, industry insiders revealed. Euronext wheat prices surged due to these developments, with Russian authorities yet to formally disclose the shipping curbs.

Despite grain being harvested in southern Russia, there has been no significant disruption reported. Security concerns have limited vessel traffic in the area, particularly impacting the Kerch Strait and Azov-Don channel, which are crucial for maritime movements.

As Russia reinstates its agricultural output, the Security Council, under President Vladimir Putin, will discuss the security issues. The continued geopolitical tension poses risks to global grains trade, as both Russia and Ukraine extensively utilize the Black Sea for their export activities.