Russia announced on Tuesday plans to reroute grain shipments originally departing from the Sea of Azov, following a recent wave of Ukrainian attacks on vessels in the area. Concerns loom over the consequent disruption to a crucial route handling nearly a quarter of the country's grain exports.

According to Russia's Agriculture Ministry, these disruptions will not affect export volumes or domestic food supplies, as alternative ports can accommodate redirected logistics. Despite these assurances, details about confirmed traffic restrictions in the Sea of Azov remain murky.

As Ukraine's long-range strikes on Russian infrastructure persist, particularly targeting oil refineries and energy facilities, Russia faces fuel shortages. However, the Union of Grain Exporters asserts that export commitments will still be met, though harvests have yet to arrive at seaports.