Brighton and Hove Albion Welcome Luka Vuskovic

Brighton and Hove Albion have signed Croatian defender Luka Vuskovic from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. The deal is for a five-year contract, as confirmed by both clubs. This marks a significant addition to Brighton's defensive lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 15:53 IST
Brighton and Hove Albion Welcome Luka Vuskovic
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  • United Kingdom

In a strategic move, Brighton and Hove Albion have secured the services of Croatian defender Luka Vuskovic. The Premier League club has inked a five-year contract with Vuskovic, who departs from his previous team, Tottenham Hotspur.

The signing was officially announced by both clubs on Tuesday, marking a new chapter for Vuskovic and bolstering Brighton's defensive capabilities.

This transfer underscores Brighton's ambition to strengthen their squad and improve their standing in the league. Financial details of the deal remain undisclosed, but the addition of Vuskovic is expected to enhance the team's competitive edge.

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