Sevastopol, a key city within Russian-controlled Crimea, is facing power supply restrictions following Ukrainian assaults, local authorities reported this Tuesday.

Amid fuel shortages attributed to Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries and logistics infrastructure, the region has already cut back on gasoline usage. Mikhail Razvozhayev, Sevastopol's Moscow-appointed governor, announced on Telegram that electricity would be rationed to two hours on followed by six-hour outages.

'I understand how difficult this is, which is why we are working fervently to stabilize the state of affairs,' Razvozhayev stated, referencing a team of specialists attempting to reorganize the system and tap into all available energy reserves. Urging residents to avoid using high-power devices, he noted efforts are underway to reduce outages by evening.

The Ukrainian actions, aimed at crippling Russian energy and logistical bases in Crimea, continue to challenge the Kremlin's control over the annexed region. Russia claimed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move largely unacknowledged by the global community.