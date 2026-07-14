India's Tax Bonanza: A 16.4% Hike in Collections Heralds Economic Strength

India has witnessed a substantial rise in its net direct tax collections, which soared by 16.4% to reach Rs 6.51 lakh crore as of July 13, 2026. This surge reflects the country's economic vigor, with both corporate and non-corporate tax receipts showing significant growth, despite an uptick in the issuance of refunds. The latest figures from the Income Tax Department point to an increase from Rs 5.59 lakh crore collected in the same period of the previous year.

The increase in tax coffers is largely attributed to the enhancement in corporate tax collections, which rose to Rs 2.40 lakh crore from last year's Rs 1.97 lakh crore. Similarly, non-corporate tax collections, comprising taxes from individuals, HUFs, and various entities, climbed to Rs 3.85 lakh crore from Rs 3.44 lakh crore. Notably, collections from the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) also marked a sharp increase, jumping to Rs 26,429 crore from Rs 17,876 crore a year ago.

On a gross level, direct tax collections recorded a 16.11% year-on-year increase, reaching Rs 7.74 lakh crore. Gross corporate tax and non-corporate tax collections rose to Rs 3.35 lakh crore and Rs 4.12 lakh crore, respectively. Meanwhile, the government processed refunds amounting to Rs 1.22 lakh crore, up 14.57% from the previous year's Rs 1.07 lakh crore, effectively balancing the fiscal scales.