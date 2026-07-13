BRS Launches Blood Donation Protest Against Telangana's Political Tensions
The BRS Student and Youth Wings conducted a statewide blood donation protest in response to Telangana's recent political climate and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's controversial remarks. Despite peaceful intentions, protestors were detained en route to the Chief Minister's office, sparking debate over state policies and governance.
- Country:
- India
In an unprecedented move, the BRS Student Wing (BRSV) and the BRS Youth Wing orchestrated a statewide blood donation drive as a form of protest. This comes in response to a recent statement made by Telangana's Chief Minister, contributing to the region's escalating political tensions. The event, held at the BRS headquarters, Telangana Bhavan, drew significant participation from students and youth, standing together in solidarity.
After the event, BRSV leaders, with blood donations in hand, set out to the Chief Minister's Camp Office as a bold symbol of protest, only to be detained by police outside Telangana Bhavan. BRS spokesperson Vishnuvardhan Reddy drew a parallel to India's history, citing sacrifices made pre-independence and accusing the Congress of past atrocities against the people of Telangana. He contrasted the progress made under KCR's leadership from 2014 onwards with the present challenges under the Congress-led government.
Reddy criticized the current administration for failing to manage agricultural distress, exacerbated by severe weather and water shortages, highlighting the efficient systems previously established under KCR's regime. He pointed to the controversial remarks made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, likening them to dictatorial inspirations and calling for state action. The protest underscored the BRS's commitment to Telangana's development, with leaders emphasizing their willingness to defend the state's interests.
ALSO READ
-
Delhi High Court Bar Protests Jurisdiction Expansion
-
Uddhav Thackeray Rallies Behind NEET Leak Protesters, Calls for National Unity
-
JSFM Demands End to Enforced Disappearances in Sindh Protest
-
Super El Nino Triggers Alarming Water and Agricultural Crisis in Telangana
-
Fiery Exchange between Congress and BRS over Kaleshwaram Project