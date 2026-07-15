Senate Democrats Stall $1.15 Trillion Defense Bill Over Iran Concerns

U.S. Senate Democrats blocked a $1.15 trillion defense bill citing issues with the Iran conflict and lack of congressional consultation. Despite passing the initial vote with a majority, it fell short of the 60 needed. Democrats are worried about authorizing a huge budget and increasing military spending during social cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 03:04 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 03:04 IST
Senate Democrats Stall $1.15 Trillion Defense Bill Over Iran Concerns
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In a significant development on Tuesday, U.S. Senate Democrats blocked a $1.15 trillion defense policy bill. The Democrats cited concerns over the Iran conflict and President Trump's decision to engage U.S. forces without consulting Congress.

Senator Chuck Schumer of New York voiced strong opposition, emphasizing that Trump's approach lacked authorization, strategy, and an exit plan. The procedural vote on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) fell short despite a 50-46 majority, as it failed to meet the 60 votes required in the 100-member Senate.

Democrats argue that approving the massive Pentagon budget could implicitly signal support for the Iran conflict, which started with U.S. and Israeli strikes on February 28. They also oppose increased military spending amidst domestic social program cuts.

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