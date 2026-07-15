Trump Vows Continued Strikes on Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that military strikes on Iran would persist until he determines it is sufficient. His remarks were made during an interview on Fox News' 'Special Report.'

Trump noted that Iran's military capabilities have been significantly reduced, but acknowledged that "they still have some fight left." He confirmed that the military actions would continue throughout Tuesday evening.

The President also mentioned the likelihood of future attacks extending into the coming week, highlighting an ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Iran.