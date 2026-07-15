Trump Vows Continued Strikes on Iran

President Donald Trump declared ongoing military strikes on Iran, emphasizing that operations would persist until he decides otherwise. Despite claiming Iran's military has been weakened, he indicated further attacks were expected in the coming days, as aired on Fox News' 'Special Report.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 03:52 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 03:52 IST
Trump Vows Continued Strikes on Iran
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  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that military strikes on Iran would persist until he determines it is sufficient. His remarks were made during an interview on Fox News' 'Special Report.'

Trump noted that Iran's military capabilities have been significantly reduced, but acknowledged that "they still have some fight left." He confirmed that the military actions would continue throughout Tuesday evening.

The President also mentioned the likelihood of future attacks extending into the coming week, highlighting an ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Iran.

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