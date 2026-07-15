Ebola Crisis Escalates in Democratic Republic of Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo faces a rise in Ebola cases, now at 2,011 with 754 fatalities. Recent government reports indicate 54 new infections in the provinces of Ituri, North Kivu, and Haut-Uele. The health institute urges heightened measures to control the outbreak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 04:00 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 04:00 IST
Ebola Crisis Escalates in Democratic Republic of Congo
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  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of Congo

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo continues to worsen, with confirmed cases now reaching 2,011. Tragically, the death toll stands at 754, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

The latest government data, released Tuesday, reveals a sharp increase of 54 new cases detected in the provinces of Ituri, North Kivu, and Haut-Uele. This recent spike amplifies the urgency for continued vigilance and responsive measures.

Public health officials emphasize the need for enhanced surveillance and community engagement to contain the epidemic efficiently. The report highlights the critical need for international support and resources to mitigate the outbreak's impact.

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