U.S. and Iran: Behind Closed Doors

President Donald Trump revealed that U.S. representatives engaged in talks with Iran on Tuesday. The announcement was made during an interview on Fox News' 'Special Report' show. This development indicates a continuing diplomatic dialogue between the two nations amid ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 03:55 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 03:55 IST
U.S. and Iran: Behind Closed Doors
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a statement on Tuesday, President Donald Trump confirmed that United States representatives held discussions with Iran. The news was unveiled during an exclusive segment on Fox News' 'Special Report' show.

While details of the discussions remain undisclosed, this move suggests a concerted diplomatic effort to address ongoing issues between the two countries.

The revelation comes amid heightened tensions and showcases the administration's back-channel communication strategies aimed at navigating complex international relations.

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