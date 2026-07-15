Ceasefire Falters: The Fragile Peace in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike killed a man, his wife, and their six-year-old daughter in Gaza on Wednesday, escalating tensions as ceasefire talks falter. Palestinian health officials report the fatalities amidst ongoing attempts for a U.S.-brokered peace deal.

The airstrike hit an apartment in Deir Al-Balah, claiming the lives of Omar Abu Qassem, his wife Asma, and daughter Habeeba. Their son survived with injuries. The Israeli military claimed the strike targeted a Hamas militant. Another strike in Gaza City killed one more person, with no immediate comment from Israeli forces.

The airstrikes raise the toll of Palestinian deaths, mostly civilians, to over 1,100 since the October ceasefire. Talks mediated by Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar in Cairo aim to advance U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan but face significant delays over mutual distrust and unmet terms from the first phase.