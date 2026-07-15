Congress Weighs Leadership Dynamics in Punjab Amidst Internal Rifts

Bhupesh Baghel, the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) in-charge of Punjab, has presented a comprehensive report to KC Venugopal, the General Secretary of the Congress party, underscoring the internal disagreements within the Punjab Congress.

The report, as sources reveal, advocates for the continuation of Amrinder Singh Raja Warring as the state president, citing significant support from district presidents and members of parliament in Punjab. Following his engagement with Venugopal, Baghel dismissed prospects of shifting leadership, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

Despite Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and other senior leaders voicing demands for a leadership overhaul, Congress appears to be weighing its options. Competing parties like AAP, BJP, and Shiromani Akali Dal are actively preparing for the looming assembly elections in Punjab.