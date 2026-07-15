Congress Weighs Leadership Dynamics in Punjab Amidst Internal Rifts

Bhupesh Baghel, AICC in-charge of Punjab, has submitted a report to party officials amidst internal differences. The report recommends retaining current state president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. Despite calls for leadership change by some leaders, the Congress high command is exploring options ahead of the Punjab assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 17:03 IST
Congress Weighs Leadership Dynamics in Punjab Amidst Internal Rifts
Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bhupesh Baghel, the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) in-charge of Punjab, has presented a comprehensive report to KC Venugopal, the General Secretary of the Congress party, underscoring the internal disagreements within the Punjab Congress.

The report, as sources reveal, advocates for the continuation of Amrinder Singh Raja Warring as the state president, citing significant support from district presidents and members of parliament in Punjab. Following his engagement with Venugopal, Baghel dismissed prospects of shifting leadership, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

Despite Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and other senior leaders voicing demands for a leadership overhaul, Congress appears to be weighing its options. Competing parties like AAP, BJP, and Shiromani Akali Dal are actively preparing for the looming assembly elections in Punjab.

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