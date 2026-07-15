Diplomatic Strains: Iran's Actions Amidst Mourning in Qatar

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, traveled to Doha to attend the funeral of former Qatari emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani. This visit comes days after Iran targeted U.S. sites in Qatar, a crucial intermediary in the Iran-U.S. conflict, with ballistic missiles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 17:41 IST
Diplomatic Strains: Iran's Actions Amidst Mourning in Qatar
Abbas Araqchi
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, traveled to Doha on Wednesday to pay respects at the funeral of former Qatari emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, according to Iran's ISNA. The diplomatic visit follows closely on the heels of recent hostilities.

In recent days, Iran launched attacks purportedly aimed at U.S. targets in Qatar, which has played a mediating role between Washington and Tehran. This escalation occurred as the Qatari nation mourned their former leader.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated on Sunday that it aimed ballistic missiles at Qatar's Al Udied base, the largest American military installation in the Middle East, amplifying tensions in the region.

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