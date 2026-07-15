U.S. Strikes Target Iranian Missile Sites on Greater Tunb Island
The United States conducted strikes on Iran's Greater Tunb Island, focusing on coastal defense systems and cruise missile sites. The aim was to hinder Iran's capability to target commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Central Command.
- Country:
- United States
The United States launched a series of strikes on Wednesday against targets on Iran's Greater Tunb Island, the Pentagon announced. Key objectives included coastal defense systems and sites for cruise missile storage and launches.
According to statements from Central Command, the operation lasted 90 minutes. Its purpose was to blunt Iran's capacity to threaten commercial shipping in the crucial Strait of Hormuz.
These strikes form part of broader efforts to maintain security in a region vital for global energy supplies. The Strait of Hormuz is a key waterway, through which a substantial portion of the world's oil passes.
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