Leadership Struggles Shake Punjab Congress Ahead of 2027 Assembly Elections

The Punjab Congress is facing internal strife as former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi challenges the leadership of Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. Channi, recently meeting with Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, seeks a shift in leadership ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

AICC Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel submitted his analysis to Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal. His findings favor retaining Warring as Punjab Congress President, with support from most district presidents. Baghel, after discussions with Venugopal, signaled no imminent leadership change.

While some senior leaders push for new leadership, party heads weigh options. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge convened to address the discord. Meanwhile, AAP, BJP, and Shiromani Akali Dal are preparing for the elections, as AAP strategizes to defend its 2022 victory.