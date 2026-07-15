Leadership Struggles Shake Punjab Congress Ahead of 2027 Assembly Elections

The Punjab Congress is embroiled in a leadership dispute as former CM Charanjit Singh Channi pushes for change, challenging current President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. Amid growing tensions, AICC Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel's report supports Warring, while the party braces for 2027 elections with opposition parties also mobilizing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 18:26 IST
Leadership Struggles Shake Punjab Congress Ahead of 2027 Assembly Elections
Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi meets LoP Partap Singh Bajwa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Punjab Congress is facing internal strife as former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi challenges the leadership of Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. Channi, recently meeting with Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, seeks a shift in leadership ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

AICC Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel submitted his analysis to Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal. His findings favor retaining Warring as Punjab Congress President, with support from most district presidents. Baghel, after discussions with Venugopal, signaled no imminent leadership change.

While some senior leaders push for new leadership, party heads weigh options. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge convened to address the discord. Meanwhile, AAP, BJP, and Shiromani Akali Dal are preparing for the elections, as AAP strategizes to defend its 2022 victory.

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