NCP Denies Media Reports: Delimitation Bill Stance Unclear

Ahead of the monsoon session, NCP MP Supriya Sule dismissed media claims suggesting party support for the Delimitation Bill as speculative. Sule clarified that NCP's position on such matters is decided post internal and INDIA bloc consultations, stressing that no formal discussions have occurred regarding this bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 19:10 IST
NCP Denies Media Reports: Delimitation Bill Stance Unclear
NCP(SCP) MP Supriya Sule (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising speculations, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule has swiftly countered media narratives that suggest her party's endorsement of the Union government’s proposed Delimitation Bill. Sule firmly described these reports as inaccurate and based on conjecture, refuting any claims of official dialogue with media entities on this contentious issue.

Through a social media post, Sule clarified that the NCP’s stance on crucial matters like delimitation is devised through detailed internal consultations and discussions with the INDIA alliance. She emphasized that attributing any definitive stand to the party without these procedures is baseless and stresses awaiting the Centre's official presentation of the bill in Parliament.

Furthermore, Sule highlighted the necessity for the government to invite all parties of the INDIA bloc collectively for discussions, instead of individually, as evidenced during previous interactions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, failing to secure a two-thirds majority, may see a reintroduction in the upcoming Monsoon Session, although official confirmation remains pending.

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