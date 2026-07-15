NCP Denies Media Reports: Delimitation Bill Stance Unclear

Amid rising speculations, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule has swiftly countered media narratives that suggest her party's endorsement of the Union government’s proposed Delimitation Bill. Sule firmly described these reports as inaccurate and based on conjecture, refuting any claims of official dialogue with media entities on this contentious issue.

Through a social media post, Sule clarified that the NCP’s stance on crucial matters like delimitation is devised through detailed internal consultations and discussions with the INDIA alliance. She emphasized that attributing any definitive stand to the party without these procedures is baseless and stresses awaiting the Centre's official presentation of the bill in Parliament.

Furthermore, Sule highlighted the necessity for the government to invite all parties of the INDIA bloc collectively for discussions, instead of individually, as evidenced during previous interactions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, failing to secure a two-thirds majority, may see a reintroduction in the upcoming Monsoon Session, although official confirmation remains pending.