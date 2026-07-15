Czech Businessman Detained in China: Foreign Ministry Confirms

A Czech citizen, reportedly a businessman, has been detained by Chinese security forces at an airport, the Czech Foreign Ministry confirmed. While the ministry maintains consular contact, it has not released further details. The incident was first reported by a Czech news website, Seznam Zprávy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 19:15 IST
Czech Businessman Detained in China: Foreign Ministry Confirms
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

A Czech citizen has been detained in China, the country's Foreign Ministry confirmed on Wednesday. Officials are maintaining consular contact with the detained individual, though further details have not been released.

The news comes after a report from Czech news website Seznam Zprávy, which cited a source claiming the detained person is a businessman active in China.

According to the report, the businessman was apprehended by Chinese security forces at an airport in late June, sparking diplomatic exchanges between the two nations.

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