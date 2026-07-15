BRICS Labour Ministers Adopt Hyderabad Declaration During 12th Meeting

BRICS Labour and Employment Ministers have adopted the Hyderabad Declaration during the BRICS Labour and Employment Ministers' Meeting held under India's BRICS Chairship 2026. The gathering brought together ministers, senior officials, employers' organisations, workers' representatives and international institutions to discuss policies that can create more resilient, inclusive and technology-driven labour markets.

Held under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," the meeting focused on expanding social protection, increasing women's participation in the workforce, improving skills development, formalising labour markets and using digital technologies to prepare workers for the changing world of work.

India showcases labour reforms and digital initiatives

Addressing the meeting, Union Labour Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said India's presidency has followed a people-centric approach inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Humanity First." He highlighted major labour reforms, including the consolidation of 29 labour laws into four Labour Codes in 2025 to simplify regulations and strengthen worker welfare.

The Minister said India's e-Shram portal has already registered more than 317 million unorganised workers, enabling easier access to social security and government benefits. He also highlighted the National Career Service portal, which combines job matching, skill mapping and career counselling, while noting that similar digital platforms have already been shared with partner countries such as Mauritius.

Dr. Mandaviya added that India now hosts over 2,100 Global Capability Centres, employing around 2.35 million professionals and generating nearly USD 98 billion in annual revenue, reflecting the country's growing role in the global knowledge economy.

BRICS CONNECT launched to strengthen cooperation

A major outcome of the meeting was the launch of BRICS CONNECT, an initiative proposed by India to strengthen technical cooperation, knowledge sharing and capacity building among member countries. The platform will support collaboration on labour market intelligence, future skills, digital employment services, social security and labour market reforms.

The Hyderabad Declaration also commits BRICS nations to expanding social protection, strengthening labour market formalisation, improving women's access to skills and leadership opportunities, supporting cooperation on skills mapping and promoting digital solutions for all workers, including those in the gig and platform economy.

Delegations from Brazil, China, Russia, South Africa, Indonesia, Iran, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates shared national experiences on employment, digital transformation and workforce development. The International Labour Organization welcomed India's leadership, noting that the country's social protection system now reaches nearly one billion people, offering valuable lessons for South-South cooperation.