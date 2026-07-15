Dr. Jitendra Launches ₹1,500 Crore Phase III of Biomedical Research Programme

The Government of India has launched Phase III of the Biomedical Research Career Programme (BRCP) with a total investment of ₹1,500 crore, giving a major boost to biomedical research, scientific talent and healthcare innovation. The programme is being jointly implemented by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and the Wellcome Trust, UK, with ₹1,000 crore contributed by the Government of India and ₹500 crore by the London-based philanthropic organisation.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh launched the programme, describing biotechnology as a key driver of India's future economic growth, scientific progress and global competitiveness. He said the country's bioeconomy has expanded from USD 10 billion in 2014 to more than USD 195 billion in 2025, with projections placing it at USD 300 billion by 2030.

Programme to nurture the next generation of biomedical researchers

The Minister said India now has nearly 12,000 biotechnology startups and has established itself as one of the world's leading vaccine manufacturers. He added that the Biomedical Research Career Programme has evolved into one of India's most respected scientific career platforms, supporting researchers not only through funding but also by expanding their international visibility and research opportunities.

Phase III will provide fellowships and research grants for scientists, clinician-researchers, public health experts, science communicators and research managers while encouraging interdisciplinary research and stronger collaboration between institutions. The initiative also seeks to attract new international and philanthropic partnerships that can help translate scientific discoveries into affordable healthcare technologies and diagnostics.

Partnership strengthens India's biotechnology ambitions

Speaking at the launch, Prof. Dame Fiona Powrie, Deputy Chair of the Wellcome Trust Board of Governors, described the 18-year collaboration with the Department of Biotechnology as a strong example of how international partnerships can strengthen science and improve global health. She said the new phase places greater emphasis on collaborative research capable of addressing complex biomedical challenges through practical healthcare solutions.

Department of Biotechnology Secretary Prof. Rajesh S. Gokhale said the programme has supported more than 500 researchers, strengthened biomedical research across over 200 institutions and trained thousands of young scientists since its launch in 2008. He noted that the long-term approval for Phase III will provide continuity for research funding while supporting India's vision of becoming a global leader in science and innovation under Viksit Bharat 2047.

The Government believes the expanded programme will accelerate biomedical innovation, strengthen India's research ecosystem and create technologies that address national healthcare priorities while enhancing the country's international scientific standing.