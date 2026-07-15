Sheinbaum Refutes DEA's 'Deadly Connection' Allegations

In a vehement response, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Wednesday rebuffed accusations levelled by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Terry Cole, negating any supposed ties between her government and drug cartels.

Sheinbaum characterized the DEA head's assertions as 'unfortunate,' firmly opposing his reference to a so-called 'deadly connection' involving Mexican officials and criminal syndicates.

The controversy highlights ongoing tensions between Mexico and the U.S. concerning anti-drug efforts and raises questions about international cooperation against organized crime.