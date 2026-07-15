Sheinbaum Refutes DEA's 'Deadly Connection' Allegations

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has refuted claims made by DEA chief Terry Cole regarding alleged links between the Mexican government and drug cartels. Sheinbaum labeled Cole's comments as 'unfortunate' and maintained the integrity of her administration in combating organized crime and corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 20:32 IST
Sheinbaum Refutes DEA's 'Deadly Connection' Allegations
allegations
  • Country:
  • Mexico

In a vehement response, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Wednesday rebuffed accusations levelled by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Terry Cole, negating any supposed ties between her government and drug cartels.

Sheinbaum characterized the DEA head's assertions as 'unfortunate,' firmly opposing his reference to a so-called 'deadly connection' involving Mexican officials and criminal syndicates.

The controversy highlights ongoing tensions between Mexico and the U.S. concerning anti-drug efforts and raises questions about international cooperation against organized crime.

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