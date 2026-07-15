NCVET and ASQA Sign TVET Partnership with New Quality Pact

India and Australia have taken another step towards strengthening cooperation in vocational education after the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) and the Australian Skills Quality Authority (ASQA) signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to enhance quality assurance and regulatory collaboration in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector. The agreement is one of the key outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia and reflects the shared commitment of both countries to improve the quality, credibility and global recognition of vocational education through closer institutional partnerships.

Collaboration to focus on quality, innovation and skill development

Under the Letter of Intent, NCVET and ASQA will work together on quality assurance frameworks, accreditation systems, regulatory practices, monitoring mechanisms, staff exchanges, joint workshops and capacity-building programmes. The partnership also aims to promote innovation in vocational education while strengthening institutional capabilities.

ASQA will facilitate discussions with relevant stakeholders on mutual recognition and benchmarking of qualifications, digital credentialing, alignment of occupational standards and the exchange of labour market insights to improve workforce readiness in both countries.

NCVET Chairperson Debashree Mukherjee said the partnership brings together two national quality assurance regulators committed to excellence in vocational education. She added that the collaboration will help strengthen regulatory systems, encourage knowledge sharing and support the development of a learner-focused TVET ecosystem aligned with global standards.

Partnership expected to improve global recognition of skills

NCVET Executive Member Prof. (Dr.) Ashok Kumar Gaba described the agreement as an important milestone in India's efforts to strengthen vocational education through international cooperation. He said exchanging regulatory best practices and adopting innovative approaches would improve the quality and effectiveness of skill development programmes.

The collaboration is expected to support stronger quality assurance systems while helping learners acquire qualifications that are better aligned with international standards and evolving labour market needs. The initiative also reinforces the growing education and skills partnership between India and Australia.